Police: 6 kids break into Columbus school, cause $35,000 worth of damage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said they are looking for six children accused of breaking into a school and causing $35,000 worth of damage.

The children, between the ages of 8 and 13, broke into Summit Academy School on Fairwood Avenue on May 30, according to police.

Police said the children rode bikes to and from the school, threw rocks through the glass doors and windows. The children also damaged property once they were inside the school.

The children involved could face charges.

“This is a private school, but it stops the school from doing what it needs to do in terms of teaching kids, so that kind of upset a little bit, so we're looking at some kind of felony vandalism,” said Columbus police Detective Craig Bowen.