Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shootings, car crash outside Ohio bar

None of the shootings occurred at the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown, but police said "they stemmed from an incident which began there."

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting and a fatal car crash Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, police said.

Chief Carl Davis of the Youngstown police department said gunfire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Torch Club Bar & Grille.

There are two locations for the shootings around the bar and the other is a fatal car crash that happened nearby after the incident near the bar, according to police.

According to WKBN, there was a two-car crash where one person died and another went to a hospital. The person who died in the crash was one of the shooting victims, according to investigators.

There was also a four-vehicle crash as shots rang out, but it's not clear if any of the shooting victims were involved.

None of the shootings occurred in the bar but Davis said “they stemmed from an incident which began there.”

No arrests were reported but police said they were talking to several people.

"This is a complex investigation involving multiple crime scenes, numerous witnesses, six detectives and three crime scene unit personnel," Chief Davis said. "We are using all of our available resources to ensure a thorough and proper investigation is conducted."