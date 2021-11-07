Police: 22-year-old woman, 21-year-old man injured in separate north Columbus shootings

The shooting happened about five minutes from one another Sunday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating two separate shootings in north Columbus that happened five minutes from another Sunday morning.

Officers were first called to East Dublin Granville Road around 8:32 a.m. where they found a 22-year-old woman shot in her left leg and left foot and shrapnel wounds to her right leg.

She told police the shooting happened near a Chipotle restaurant and was getting her keys from a parked vehicle when someone shot her.

Officers were then called to a home in the 2300 block of Cleveland Avenue in the Linden neighborhood around 8:37 a.m. They found a 21-year-old man who was shot in his right arm and right jaw.

He told officers that he was sleeping inside his home when he was shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It does not appear that the shootings are connected.