Police: 2 suspects wanted in robbery, assault of 19-year-old woman in off-campus area near Ohio State

Police said the incident happened on East 11th Avenue in between North Pearl Street and Indianola Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 8.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects are wanted in the robbery and assault of a 19-year-old woman in the off campus area near the Ohio State University on Saturday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the woman fell asleep while waiting for her friend on East 11th Avenue, in between North Pearl Street and Indianola Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

She told police she woke up when a male suspect entered her vehicle.

Police said the suspect got on top of the woman and threatened her with sexual assault.

A second male suspect rummaged through her car and took her cell phone. That same suspect then began to attempt to remove the woman's clothing, according to police.

The woman fought off the suspect on top of her and both suspects ran away. She sustained bruises during the attack, police said.

She flagged down security officers who were in the area and an Ohio State police officer was also flagged down to help.

The attack was caught on security cameras.

Police said the suspects had been in the are for a long time and could be seen on cameras trying to open car doors.

The first was seen wearing a black and reddish orange hooded sweatshirt with a designer pattern.

The second suspect was seen wearing a gray and white hooded sweatshirt, also with a designer pattern.

If anyone knows who the suspects are, they are asked to call the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.