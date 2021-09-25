Police: 2 shot at after-hours club in southeast Columbus

Police found 16 rifle shell casings at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot at an after-hours club in southeast Columbus Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said a woman was inside the club in the 3500 block of Refugee Road when she heard gunfire just after 4:45 a.m.

When she ran outside, she noticed she was shot in the foot.

A security guard at the club told police he was shot multiple times in his back, leg and shoulder.

Police said both are expected to survive and described their conditions as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.