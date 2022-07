Columbus police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m in the 500 block of Van Buren Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed in a shooting in South Franklinton Thursday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened in a parking lot off Van Buren Drive just before 11 p.m.

Arriving officers found a male and a female who were pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. No additional information was available.