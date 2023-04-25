Police investigating two crashes involving Kias in Hilltop neighborhood

Police said officers got a call about a car into a building in the 600 block of Edwin Street just before 6:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating two instances of juveniles crashing Kias into structures in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday.

The first incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Edwin Street where police said a Kia Soul crashed into a garage, causing significant damage.

Police said two juveniles, a boy and a girl, got out of the Kia and ran away.

The homeowner told 10TV the Kia went through the garage, hit the house and hit the neighbor's house as well.

About an hour later, police said three juveniles crashed another Kia into the bleachers at West High School on South Powell Avenue. They also ran away from the scene.

Police did not say if either incident is connected or if the Kias are stolen.

For more than a year, CrimeTracker 10 has reported on juveniles stealing Hyundais and Kias due to how easy the vehicles are to steal.

No injuries were reported in either crash.

Police did not release any additional information.