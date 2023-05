The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 900 block of East 20th Avenue for a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured during a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 900 block of East 20th Avenue for a reported shooting around 9:45 p.m.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Another person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and their condition was described as stable.