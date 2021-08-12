Police: 19-year-old Westerville murder suspect met 62-year-old victim on Grindr

Police say 19-year-old Talent A-Christian Bradley of Coshocton was arrested Wednesday night at his home.

The Westerville Division of Police has made an arrest in the death of a 62-year-old man.

Police say 19-year-old Talent A-Christian Bradley of Coshocton was arrested Wednesday night at his home.

Bradley confessed to killing Robert Goodrich, according to police. Goodrich was stabbed to death at his home in Westerville on May 26.

Police said Bradley and Goodrich are believed to have connected on the dating app Grindr.

Westerville police said they were able to connect Bradley to the vehicle captured on neighborhood video cameras. The red vehicle in the video was located at his home.

Police said Bradley is also a suspect in the death of another man in Columbus on the same day. Bradley and the Columbus victim also met on Grindr, police say.