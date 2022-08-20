Police: 17-year-old killed in Marion shooting; suspect sought

Police said officers responded to the 500 block of Adams Street for a reported shooting just after midnight.

MARION, Ohio — The Marion Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found the 17-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Marion General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not been released.

Police said arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 18-year-old Marquis Deshun Adams.

Adams is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Adams should be considered armed, dangerous and should not be approached.