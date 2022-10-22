Police: 17-year-old girl shot in back in north Columbus

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 1700 block of East Maynard Avenue on a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting Saturday morning in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 1700 block of East Maynard Avenue just after 1 a.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the girl with a gunshot wound in her back.

She was taken to a hospital and is described as stable.

According to police, the girl said she was in a parking lot with a friend when she heard several gunshots and started running. The victim reported she felt one of the bullets hit her in the back. The victim also stated she did not see who fired the shots.