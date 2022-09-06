x
Crime

Police: 15-year-old Chillicothe student arrested for school shooting threat

A 15-year-old student, who attends the school district, was arrested for inducing panic.
Credit: WBNS-10TV/Scott Doelling
File photo

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A teenager accused of making online threats toward Chillicothe City Schools was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the threat on social media referenced "shooting up the school."

An investigation identified a 15-year-old student suspected of making the threat.

The student, who attends the district, was arrested for inducing panic.

No weapons were found and the student was taken into custody away from school grounds without any issues.

The middle school and the high school were both placed on lockdown out of caution, according to police.

