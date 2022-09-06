Police: 15-year-old Chillicothe student arrested for school shooting threat

A 15-year-old student, who attends the school district, was arrested for inducing panic.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A teenager accused of making online threats toward Chillicothe City Schools was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the threat on social media referenced "shooting up the school."

An investigation identified a 15-year-old student suspected of making the threat.

The student, who attends the district, was arrested for inducing panic.

No weapons were found and the student was taken into custody away from school grounds without any issues.