Police: 15-year-old, 18-year-old killed in northeast Columbus shooting

Officers went to the intersection of North Hamilton Road and Warner Road Friday around 11 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are dead after a shooting in northeast Columbus Friday night.

Officers went to the intersection of North Hamilton Road and Warner Road around 11 p.m. on a reported shooting, according to police.

First responders found 15-year-old Mahky Andrews sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Mahky was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:14 p.m.

Officers were then told about a second shooting victim in the 5600 block of Caledonia Road.

Arriving officers found 18-year-old Layton Ridgedell lying in a parking lot unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 11:27 p.m.

Investigators believe the Caledonia Road area is where both Mahky and Ridgedell were shot.

The Columbus Division of Polie Underwater Search and Recovery team is searching the pond in the area for possible weapons and evidence connected to the shooting.

Police did not provide any information about a possible suspect.

These are the 55th and 56th homicides of 2022 in the city of Columbus.