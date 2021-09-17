x
Police: 13-year-old responsible for making multiple threats to Columbus schools

Police said detectives with the counterterrorism unit were able to identify the teen.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a 13-year-old boy is responsible for making multiple threats to schools in Columbus.

Police said detectives with the counterterrorism unit were able to identify the teen.

The investigation uncovered that an Arts Impact Middle School student had called the school and sent text messages to staff threatening violence.

Operations at the school were affected on multiple days including the cancellation of classes on Friday.

Police and the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office are in the process of finalizing the investigation into the case.

A spokesperson with police could not provide a list of other schools that received threats citing the ongoing investigation.

