Police: 1-year-old girl injured in shooting in Merion Village neighborhood

Officers went to the scene and found the girl with a gunshot wound to her lower backside.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police report a 1-year-old girl is recovering after she was injured in a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Reinhard Avenue, which is in the city's Merion Village neighborhood.

The child was lying in bed between her parents when a bullet came through a wall, went into the mattress and hit the girl as she was sleeping.

Emergency workers took the child to Nationwide Children's Hospital and her condition was described as stable. The girl is expected to recover.