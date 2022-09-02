Police: 1-year-old boy intentionally left inside hot car in northern Ohio dies; father charged with murder

Landon Parrot, 19, told police he left the boy in the car so he "would not be a disturbance while in the house."

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — A 1-year-old boy who was intentionally left inside of a car in northern Ohio for several hours died on Thursday, according to police.

Police in New Philadelphia, which is about 50 miles south of Akron, said they were notified by the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital about a 1-year-old boy who was brought into the ER unresponsive. The boy was brought in by his father, 19-year-old Landon Parrot.

During the investigation, police said Parrot was giving inconsistent information to detectives.

Detectives confronted Parrot with new information and police said Parrot confessed to leaving his child in a car.

The boy was left in a car by himself for five hours with temperatures outside reaching 87 degrees, according to police.

During an interview, police said Parrot put him in the car so the boy "would not be a disturbance while in the house."