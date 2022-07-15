Police: 1 shot, motorcyclist injured in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and a motorcyclist was injured in a crash in west Columbus Friday evening.
Columbus police said a 911 caller reported a shooting and then a crash in the area of South Central Avenue and West Mound Street around 7:55 p.m.
Officers found one person shot in the leg and a motorcyclist injured. Both were taken to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.
A 10TV photo from the scene shows damage from the crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle.
An infant in a vehicle was also injured and treated at the scene.
No arrests have been made. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.