Police: 1 shot in arm while walking to store in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a male juvenile was hurt after he was reportedly shot in the arm while walking to a store Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Kenaston Drive in southeast Columbus around 2:15 p.m.

According to police, the victim was taken to the Nationwide Children's Hospital and his condition was described as stable.

Shell casings were found in the area of Kenaston Drive not far from New Village Road and Oakcrest Road.

Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect.

