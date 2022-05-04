Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after multiple gunshots reported at west Columbus park

Police said someone who called 911 said they heard multiple shots coming from Westgate Park on Westgate Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a west Columbus park on Wednesday, according to police.

Arriving officers found one person shot at the park. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was taken to Doctor's Hospital and their condition is described as stable.

Police said no one is in custody at this time.