Officers were called to the 400 block of Johnson Street around 6:30 p.m. where they found someone who was shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after being found shot in east Columbus.

Police were called to the 400 block of Johnson Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they a man had been shot.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m.

Police are working to determine where the shooting happened. Additional information was not available.