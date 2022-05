Police said the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in a parking lot near East Main Street and McNaughton Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in east Columbus.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in a parking lot near East Main Street and McNaughton Road.

The person was taken to Mount Carmel East.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released any additional information.