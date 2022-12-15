Plain City man accused of masturbating in front of girls cross country team members

Jacob Zornes was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with public indecency.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Plain City man was arrested after he was allegedly caught masturbating in front of a group of girls from a high school cross country team.

According to the Plain City Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 9. While out on a routine practice run, the girls noticed a vehicle pass them several times.

As the vehicle was stopped alongside the road, the girls ran past it and noticed that the male driver was masturbating.

The girls were able to provide a description of the car and the driver to police. Officers searched the area along the route the girls were running and were able to identify a suspect vehicle with the help of personal home security surveillance video.

The owner of that vehicle matched the description provided by the girls. On Dec. 14, police arrested and charged 29-year-old Jacob Zornes with public indecency.

In the post, the Plain City Police Department said the cooperation that exists between them and the Jonathan Alder Local School District is what led to this quick arrest.

Police also gave credit to the girls for being alert and following protocols that allowed the incident to be reported quickly to their coaches and passed on to them.

The Plain City Police Department said they will continue to provide an increased presence along their running route during practices and provided the district with some additional safety tips to consider during these times.