Sheriff: 16-year-old shot during robbery at Fairfield County home

Sheriff Alex Lape said deputies were called to the home on Pickerington Road for a report of a robbery and a shooting.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot at his home in Fairfield County during a robbery on Saturday, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.

Lape said deputies were called to the home on Pickerington Road near State route 204 around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a robbery and a shooting.

The teenager was found with one gunshot wound.  He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he was treated for the injury that was not life-threatening and released.

Lape said the suspect is not yet in custody.

