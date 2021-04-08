Pickerington police investigating calculated, targeted car break-ins and thefts

On the quietest of subdivision streets, the city of Pickerington is seeing it more than usual.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — On the quietest of subdivision streets, the city of Pickerington is seeing it more than usual.

In the middle of the night, thieves are lurking in neighborhoods.

“They came up my driveway and tried to get in both of the vehicles,” one man said.

The man who lives on Carver Street did not want to be identified, but allowed an interview with 10TV through his doorbell camera while he was at work, Wednesday. That same camera caught two people walking up to his driveway early Friday morning and attempting to get into his cars before returning to their getaway car.

“Yeah, that’s the trail car there,” Pickerington Police Detective Tim Planck said watching the doorbell video.

Planck says there have been 22 incidents in the last 30 days.

“Usually it’s three to four people,” he said. “They’ll have a car that just drives real slow down the street behind them and there’s one [person] on each side of the street and they just go up [and] work the driveways.”

Planck says the majority of these incidents happen between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Of the 22 incidents, four have been stolen vehicles. In every case, car doors were unlocked and the keys were inside. Planck says all four vehicles have been recovered and one was found in Columbus after it had been crashed and abandoned.

“But it’s the same people, I believe to be, because what they’re doing is they’re going and checking unlocked car doors,” he said.

In one case, Planck says thieves stole a Jeep, but they were only able to back it out of the driveway onto the street before getting out and running away because Planck believes they couldn’t release the emergency brake.

The rest of the 22 incidents were break-ins. Only a few cases are smash-and-grabs where thieves made off with computers, phones and bags. The rest, Planck says, are from unlocked doors.

Police are now combing through numerous doorbell camera video clips hoping to identify those responsible.

“I’m really surprised they didn’t get caught because the Pickerington [Police] response time is ridiculously fast,” the neighbor on Carver Street said.

The neighbor says between the video clips, the patrolling and response times the luck of thieves is about to run out.

“If they keep targeting Pickerington citizens, they’re going to get caught,” he said.