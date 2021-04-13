Pickaway County man charged with 2 counts of rape involving children

Michael Grashel, 53 was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Pickaway County.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A man is charged with two counts of rape involving children, according to the Scioto County and Pickaway County Sheriff's Offices.

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office was contacted in February to report multiple cases of sexual assault in Scioto, Pickaway and Franklin County.

Michael Grashel, 53 was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Pickaway County.

He was charged with two counts of rape in Scioto County with the victims being under the age of 13.

He is also charged with two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile.

Grashel was taken to the Pickaway County Jail and then to the Scioto County Jail where he is held on $1 million bond.

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said additional charges could be filed in Pickaway and Franklin Counties.