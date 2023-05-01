Person fatally shot in Mansfield

The victim was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield where they were later pronounced dead.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — One person is dead after they were found shot in Mansfield Sunday evening.

Just after 6:50 p.m., ShotSpotter technology alerted officers to ten gunshots on Dunblit Court. Officers responded and found the victim in the back of a house down the street.

Police determined that the shooting happened at the location where ShotSpotter detected and the victim had fled to behind the house.

The victim was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield where they were later pronounced dead. Police did not release the victim's identity.