OSHP seizes $220,000 worth of methamphetamine in Madison County; 3 charged

If convicted, each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has filed charges against three men from Arizona after seizing methamphetamine during a traffic stop this week.

According to OSHP, troopers stopped a Cadillac SRX for a speed violation on Interstate 70 around 9:30 p.m. on March 10.

A drug-sniffing K-9 alerted to the vehicle and a probable cause search revealed the drugs in the door panel.

OSHP said the 22 pounds of methamphetamine is worth approximately $220,000.

The driver, Valentin Ruiz, 21, and passengers, Paniagua Efrain, 25, and Victor Lopez, 21, were taken to the Tri-County Jail.