OSHP searching teenage murder suspect who escaped from Cleveland-area facility

CLEVELAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to find a 17-year-old murder suspect.

According to OSHP, Malakhi Young escaped Tuesday from an Ohio Department of Youth Services facility.

Young was last seen on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights, which is in the Cleveland area.

He has a pending murder charge in Lorain County and was being held at the facility on unrelated charges when he escaped.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair. When last seen, he was wearing beige pants, a navy polo shirt and black shoes.

Young should be considered armed and dangerous. Citizens are advised not to make contact with him.