Franklin County deputies arrest 16, recover stolen 4 stolen vehicles during 24-hour crime blitz

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office made more than a dozen arrests and seized drugs during a 24-hour crime blitz throughout the county.
The law enforcement agencies participated in “Operation Unity,” an initiative by police to crack down on criminal activity in certain parts of town.
The sheriff's office started its part in the operation Thursday morning. Deputies and undercover deputies partnered with police departments in Minerva Park, Sharon Township, Mifflin Township and Perry Township during the operation.
During the crime blitz, authorities recovered stolen vehicles, recovered illegal firearms and seized drugs like fentanyl and heroin.
Below is the breakdown of what the sheriff’s office obtained during the operation:
- 109 traffic stops conducted
- 11 Vehicles impounded
- 27 citations issued
- 2 Juveniles arrested
- 36 written warnings issued
- 84 contacts with citizens on non-crime-related issues
- 14 felony arrests
- 10 grams of fentanyl seized
- 23 misdemeanor arrests
- 3 grams of heroin seized
- 20 no driver’s license citations
- 68 grams of marijuana seized
- 2 illegal guns recovered
- 30 Oxycontin pills
- 4 stolen vehicles recovered
The "Operation Unity" crackdown began in 2021 when multiple law enforcement agencies across Franklin County worked together with the goal of stopping as much crime as possible.
Each operation focused on a specific area in the Columbus area and Franklin County and a specific goal, ranging from arresting felons on warrants and recovering illegal firearms and drugs.
📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.