‘Operation Red, White and Bust’: 45 indicted on drug trafficking charges in Ohio

An undercover operation to stop the sale of opioids and narcotics in four Ohio counties has resulted in the indictment of 45 people on drug trafficking charges.
The indictments were announced by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth announced on Friday.
“While most of us will be celebrating independence, this group of drug dealers behind bars won’t make the picnic,” Yost said.
“Operation Red, White and Bust” focused on traffickers in fentanyl, tramadol, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
The sheriff’s offices of Fayette, Ross, Highland and Hocking counties, along with the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Chillicothe Police Department conducted the operation.
“This operation is not the end but merely a continuation of our collective efforts to keep drugs out of our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Stanforth said. “This success is due to the cooperative efforts with many agencies, including the 23 Pipeline Task Force, the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.”
Twenty-nine of the 45 indicted individuals were arrested this week:
- Alec T. Ables, Bloomingsburg
- Scott M. Angeletti, Washington Court House
- Kevin H. Axline, Washington Court House
- Heather R. Bost, Chillicothe
- Dustin L. Browning, Jeffersonville
- Guy Nathan Cambell, Washington Court House
- Karie Campbell, Washington Court House
- Zachary P. Dickens, Mount Sterling
- Tyler J. Evans, Washington Court House
- John R. Fowler, Washington Court House
- Lindsey M. Gibson-Rader, Washington Court House
- Corey S. Keller, Washington Court House
- Dalton C. W. Knapp, Washington Court House
- Ashley D. Lowe, Washington Court House
- Ashley Martin, Grove City
- Kenneth M. Matthews, Washington Court House
- Robert L. McClendon, Washington Court House
- Sean K. McKittrick, Washington Court House
- Joshua R. Mick, Washington Court House
- Chasity Mickle, Washington Court House
- Anthony L. Nelson, Washington Court House
- Durant E. Peters, Washington Court House
- Alisha Rinehart, Jeffersonville
- Katherine J. Ross, Jeffersonville
- Nathaniel Ryan, Bloomingsburg
- Brittani N. Stroup, Bloomingsburg
- Holden A. Whaley, Washington Court House
- Justin M. Wilson, Washington Court House
- Kyle Wes Wilson, Washington Court House
Seven others who were indicted are currently at large and the remaining nine were already in custody for other crimes.
An additional individual, Neathen McClendon, was indicted and arrested in early June as part of this operation.