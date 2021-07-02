‘Operation Red, White and Bust’: 45 indicted on drug trafficking charges in Ohio

The indictments were announced by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth announced on Friday.

An undercover operation to stop the sale of opioids and narcotics in four Ohio counties has resulted in the indictment of 45 people on drug trafficking charges.

The indictments were announced by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth announced on Friday.

“While most of us will be celebrating independence, this group of drug dealers behind bars won’t make the picnic,” Yost said.

“Operation Red, White and Bust” focused on traffickers in fentanyl, tramadol, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s offices of Fayette, Ross, Highland and Hocking counties, along with the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Chillicothe Police Department conducted the operation.

“This operation is not the end but merely a continuation of our collective efforts to keep drugs out of our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Stanforth said. “This success is due to the cooperative efforts with many agencies, including the 23 Pipeline Task Force, the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.”

Twenty-nine of the 45 indicted individuals were arrested this week:

Alec T. Ables, Bloomingsburg

Scott M. Angeletti, Washington Court House

Kevin H. Axline, Washington Court House

Heather R. Bost, Chillicothe

Dustin L. Browning, Jeffersonville

Guy Nathan Cambell, Washington Court House

Karie Campbell, Washington Court House

Zachary P. Dickens, Mount Sterling

Tyler J. Evans, Washington Court House

John R. Fowler, Washington Court House

Lindsey M. Gibson-Rader, Washington Court House

Corey S. Keller, Washington Court House

Dalton C. W. Knapp, Washington Court House

Ashley D. Lowe, Washington Court House

Ashley Martin, Grove City

Kenneth M. Matthews, Washington Court House

Robert L. McClendon, Washington Court House

Sean K. McKittrick, Washington Court House

Joshua R. Mick, Washington Court House

Chasity Mickle, Washington Court House

Anthony L. Nelson, Washington Court House

Durant E. Peters, Washington Court House

Alisha Rinehart, Jeffersonville

Katherine J. Ross, Jeffersonville

Nathaniel Ryan, Bloomingsburg

Brittani N. Stroup, Bloomingsburg

Holden A. Whaley, Washington Court House

Justin M. Wilson, Washington Court House

Kyle Wes Wilson, Washington Court House

Seven others who were indicted are currently at large and the remaining nine were already in custody for other crimes.