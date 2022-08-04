Man injured in south Columbus shooting

A shooting near East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue has left one man in critical condition, according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the chest on the city’s south side on Thursday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the area of East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue just before noon.

Police said the victim had several gunshot wounds and was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. His condition has since been upgraded to serious.

Officers at the scene followed a trial of blood from where they found the victim to the corner of Seymour Avenue and Kossuth Avenue where they found a shell casing in the middle of the street.