Olentangy Schools bus driver suspended for allegedly breaking student's finger

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — An Olentangy Schools bus driver is charged for allegedly breaking a student’s finger, according to officials and public records.

According to an incident report from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called Tuesday afternoon to Olentangy Orange High School for a reported assault that happened Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office confirmed to 10TV that the alleged victim is a student and the alleged assault happened on a school bus.

According to records from the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, 51-year-old Joseph Carter is charged with one count of felonious assault.

Records also state that Carter broke the student’s left index finger, but they did not specify what led to the incident.

A spokesperson with Olentangy Schools confirmed to 10TV that Carter was suspended without pay on Tuesday and was a bus driver for the school district for nine years.

The spokesperson also provided the following statement:

“An Olentangy Schools bus driver was suspended without pay today by the school district pending an investigation. We are fully cooperating with authorities and conducting an internal investigation. As always, the safety of the children we serve is our highest priority.”

Carter's attorney, Todd Workman, wrote in a statement to 10TV, "My client is innocent of this change and he intends to vigorously fight in order to clear his name."

Carter is being held in the Delaware County Jail after an initial court appearance on Wednesday.