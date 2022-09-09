Olentangy Schools bus driver accused of breaking student's finger indicted on charges

Court records say the driver, Joseph Carter, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children and one count of assault.

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — An Olentangy Schools bus driver has been indicted on four charges for allegedly breaking a student's finger, according to court records.

An incident report from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in May says deputies were called to Olentangy Orange High School for a reported assault. The sheriff's office said the victim was a student.

Court records say the driver, 50-year-old Joseph Carter, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, two counts of endangering children and one count of assault.

Carter is accused of breaking the student's left index finger, but court records don't say what led up to the incident.

A spokesperson with Olentangy Schools told 10TV in May that Carter was suspended without pay. Carter was a bus driver with the district for nine years.