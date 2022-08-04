Police: Suspect wanted for shooting 3 people in domestic incident in southwest Columbus

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Old Hickory Drive near Brown Road just before 10:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a man accused of shooting three people during a domestic incident in southwest Columbus Friday night.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1400 block of Old Hickory Drive near Brown Road just before 10:10 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said 46-year-old Antonio Dortch entered the home through the back door and used a rifle to shoot a woman and two men who were inside.

The woman was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said at least one of the men shot was hospitalized in a condition described as stable. The other man's condition has not been released.

Police said Dortch left the scene and warrants have been filed for his arrest on three counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated burglary.