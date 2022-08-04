Woman critically injured, 1 hurt in southwest Columbus shooting

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Old Hickory Drive near Brown Road just before 10:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is in critical condition after a reported shooting on the city's southeast side Friday night.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. Police said the second person was taken to Ohio State University Hospital and their condition was described as stable.

Police said they are looking for a suspect.