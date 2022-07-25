Ohio woman charged with kidnapping, raping 12-year-old boy

Kimberly Polachek is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping. She is being held on a $400,000 bond at the Scioto County Jail.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A 30-year-old Portsmouth woman was arrested and charged for raping and kidnapping a 12-year-old boy, according to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received an email from the Portsmouth Police Department on Sunday, saying the police department received information from a citizen about a possible sexual assault of a juvenile.

During an investigation, detectives found the victim's mother, who was unaware of the incident. The mother was under the impression the boy went to go spend the night with a friend.

The mother checked with that friend and learned her son did not spend the night with him.

Detectives arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Kimberly Mae Polachek, at her home in the 1900 block of Thomas Avenue. Detectives also found the boy asleep inside Polachek's apartment. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The sheriff's office said the investigation revealed that while Polachek's husband was at work, she would have sexual conduct with the boy and let him smoke marijuana.

Polachek is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping. She is being held on a $400,000 bond at the Scioto County Jail.