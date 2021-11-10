Ohio State wrestler charged, accused of choking his wife until she was unconscious

Anthony Echemendia-Orduna is a sophomore at Ohio State and this is his second year on the wrestling team.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University wrestler is accused of assaulting his wife during an argument at the couple's home, according to the Columbus Division of Police and court records.

Anthony Echemendia-Orduna was charged with felonious assault in the alleged incident that happened on Nov. 8 in the 100 block of East Livingston Avenue.

According to court records, Echemendia-Orduna grabbed his wife's neck with both hands and choked her until she was unconscious.

After the argument and the alleged attack, the woman then walked to the 200 block of South 4th Street where she called police.

Echemendia-Orduna was arrested on Nov. 9 and is in custody at Franklin County Jail.

A spokesperson for the wrestling program told 10TV the university is aware of the situation but had no further comment.

Echemendia-Orduna is a sophomore at Ohio State and this is his second year on the wrestling team.