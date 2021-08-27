Ohio State student threatened with gun during off-campus robbery Friday morning

Columbus police responded to the incident at roughly 4:30 a.m. after the student reported being robbed earlier that morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State student was threatened with a gun during an off-campus robbery early Friday morning, according to a safety notice from campus police.

The student told officers he was walking in an alley near the 1500 block of High Street, between West 10th Ave and West 11th Ave, when he was approached by two unknown suspects.

According to the notice, one of the suspects displayed a gun in his waistband and demanded the student hand over his property. The suspect then reportedly took the student’s phone before telling him to leave. Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Officers are searching for the suspect and say details are limited at this time.

Ohio State University officials announced additional measures to increase campus safety on Friday, saying there will be added security patrolling campus this weekend. Additionally, the university will install more cameras and lights along pedestrian pathways.

The announcement came in response to what officials have said is a rise in crime near campus.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

____