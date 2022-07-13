'It kind of scares you': Ohio State students take precautions after aggravated burglary in residence hall

Students expressed their concerns after the burglary and are taking extra precautions to stay safe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students at the Ohio State University say typically, summers are quiet and calm on campus, but Tuesday night was a different story.

Police said two men were able to get inside, walked into a dorm room to steal property and displayed a knife on a student when they were confronted. The two men took off before they could be identified, but their photos were captured clearly on security cameras.

Campus security said the men entered by “tailgating,” which is following someone closely behind to get inside a building one doesn’t have access to.

“Whenever I get those emails, I'm in shock and it kind of scares you a little bit when you're walking around campus,” said graduate student Bri Tersigni.



Students said they are taking further action to stay safe.

“I have my key on my wrist, I kind of walk with it between my fingers sometimes. I've always kept pepper spray on me,” said graduate student Emily Woodruff. “It’s sad, but it’s the reality we live in.”

“Sharing my location is a big one, like all my friends know where I'm at, at all times,” said graduate student Mitsunge Chagunda.

In a public safety notice, the university advised students to lock all doors and windows, when possible walk with friends or co-workers at night and report anything suspicious.