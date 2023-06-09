Ohio State student robbed at gunpoint on campus

Police said the suspects are believed to be in their teens or early 20s.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who reportedly robbed a student at gunpoint in the south part of campus early Tuesday morning.

At 12:20 a.m., police said a student was walking near The Residence on Tenth residence hall at 230 West 10th Ave. when a light-colored four-door sedan approached them with four people inside.

Police said two males exited the back seat and approached the student.

One of them pointed a gun and demanded his belongings. The student handed over his laptop and cellphone and the suspect left the area in the vehicle heading east.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspects are believed to be in their teens or early 20s. The vehicle used in the incident may have been stolen and is described as a silver, gray or white four-door sedan.