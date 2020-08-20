x
Crime

Ohio State issues public safety alert after sexual assault reported on campus

According to police, a female student reported she was sexually assaulted at Busch House around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: WBNS-TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University police are investigating a reported sexual assault on campus Tuesday night.

According to police, a female student reported on Thursday that she was sexually assaulted at Busch House, a campus residence building, around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say suspect details are limited.

Anyone with information concerning this crime should contact either the University Police, 614-292-2121 or Columbus Police, 614-645-4545. You may also report information anonymously to the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS or the University Crime Stoppers Tips line at 614-247-TIPS.

Resources for sexual assault survivors can be found here.