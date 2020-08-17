Ohio State issues safety notice after burglary in the off-campus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University issued a public safety notice after Columbus police responded to a burglary in the off-campus area Sunday morning.
According to police, an Ohio State student said she found an unknown man inside her room in the 200 block of East 16th Avenue around 11:50 a.m.
The suspect then fled southbound toward East 15th Avenue.
No one was injured and the victim did not report and property loss.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5'8" tall and about 200 pounds. He had medium-length, brown hair and a short-stubble beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.
The Ohio State University Police Division encourages everyone to lock doors and windows. When possible, please walk with friends or coworkers and always be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. If you see something, say something: report suspicious behavior by calling police.