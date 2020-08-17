Ohio State issues safety notice after burglary in the off-campus area

An Ohio State student said she found an unknown man inside her room in the 200 block of East 16th Avenue around 11:50 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University issued a public safety notice after Columbus police responded to a burglary in the off-campus area Sunday morning.

According to police, an Ohio State student said she found an unknown man inside her room in the 200 block of East 16th Avenue around 11:50 a.m.

The suspect then fled southbound toward East 15th Avenue.

No one was injured and the victim did not report and property loss.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5'8" tall and about 200 pounds. He had medium-length, brown hair and a short-stubble beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.