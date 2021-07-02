Ohio State issues safety notice after robbery in the off-campus area

Columbus police responded to the United Dairy Farmers at 1680 North High Street around 5:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State issued a Neighborhood Safety Notice after a reported robbery in an off-campus area Sunday morning.

Police say a male suspect implied he had a gun and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect got away through Pearl Alley. Police believe he fled the area in a car.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

The Ohio State University Police Division encourages everyone to lock doors and windows. When possible, please walk with friends or coworkers and always be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. If you see something, say something: report suspicious behavior by calling police.