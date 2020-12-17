Ohio State releases yearly data about crime on campus; reports of rapes, assaults increase

Ohio State released crime data which shows several types of crime have increased from 2018 to 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University is reporting an increase in several types of crime reported last year on campus.

New crime data from Ohio State show rape reports have increased again. There were 118 rapes reported in 2019. In 2018, there were 93 reported rapes and 72 in 2017.

The university also saw a significant increase in reports of aggravated assaults on campus, going from seven incidents in 2018 to 22 in 2019

Incidents of stalking increased from 57 to 91 from 2018 to 2019. Dating violence reports also increased from 35 to 64.

Burglaries on campus almost doubled in 2018, but dropped in 2019. There were 71 incidents in 2019, compared to 95 in 2018.

While hate crimes dropped in 2018 to three incidents compared to 10 in 2017, there were 12 incidents of hate crimes in 2019.