Ohio State police searching for suspect accused of stealing motorcycles from parking garages

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Division is searching for a man suspected of stealing motorcycles from the main campus area over the course of a month.

Between May 30 and June 29, police said the suspect stole motorcycles or scooters that were parked in the Neil Avenue, Lane Avenue and 9th Avenue East garages in the early morning hours. Officers responded to three different reports of the stolen vehicles.

Ohio State police provided photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call University Police at 614-292-2121.

Police encourage everyone to lock doors and windows. When possible, walk with friends or coworkers and always be aware of your surroundings, especially at night.