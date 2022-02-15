Ohio State adding more cruisers to patrol campus after string of crimes

A man was hit by his stolen car and another man was robbed and beaten while walking to a campus parking lot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University has already added portable lights off campus to make people feel safe while walking at night.

But even those lights don’t seem to deter criminals from taking people’s property.

On Monday night a man was walking towards the west stadium parking lot when he told police a group of teenagers jumped out of a car and started beating him with their fists. The man said they stole his cell phone.

Three hours later another man went to get his car in the Neil Avenue parking garage and discovered it missing.

While on the phone with the police, the criminal hit him with his own car. He was struck in the hip.

Police pursued the car and made an arrest of a juvenile with an active felony warrant.

When asked if it was safe for people to be parking in the garages, Lieutenant Bruce Allen with the university’s police department said absolutely.

“We are always patrolling 24/7,” he said. “We've added more patrol starting Tuesday night.”

Police say portable lights on the east side of campus will remain but there are no plans to add additional lights.

Ohio State is in talks to potentially add more security cameras around the parking garages but it’s not clear how soon that will happen.