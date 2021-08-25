Ohio mother, boyfriend plead not guilty in 4-year-old boy's overdose death

Nathen Baisdel and Jasmine Musick are being held on a $1 million bond after the sheriff's office said her 4-year-old son overdosed and died in June.

JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A mother and her boyfriend charged in the death of a 4-year-old boy who authorities say died of a drug overdose pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said on June 15, 22-year-old Jasmine Musick called 911 saying her son, Zayden Sprouse, was unresponsive and not breathing.

As emergency responders went to the 2300 block of Jackson Hill Road, a man called saying Sprouse's parents were driving toward a hospital. A couple of minutes later, medics with Jackson County Emergency Medical Services said they would be transporting the child to the hospital.

An hour later, medical personnel requested the coroner and law enforcement saying the matter was suspicious.

Deputies executed a search warrant of a camper, where the child, mother and boyfriend, 32-year-old Nathen Baisden, were living.

The sheriff's office says detectives found a large number of syringes, a loaded uncapped syringe, a light bulb that had been converted into a smoking pipe along with other items believed to be drug paraphernalia.

A Jackson County grand jury indicted Musick and Baisden last week with involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and possession of fentanyl-related compound, all of which are felonies.

The boy's father spoke in court on Tuesday.

"I'd give anything if that little boy was still here alive. I find myself thinking why didn't God just take me and let that little boy live?" said Sebastian Sprouse.

Both are being held on a $1 million bond.

Baisden was also indicted on possession of heroin in another case stemming from 2019.