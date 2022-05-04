Ohio man who was taped to seat on flight after groping, fighting flight attendants sentenced

Max Berry was sentenced in a U.S. District Court in Miami on Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of assault.

MIAMI — An Ohio man and former Ohio Wesleyan University student who was arrested after he groped and assaulted flight attendants last year has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and one year of supervised release.

During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami in August, the 22-year-old had two drinks and ordered a third, police said. He brushed an empty cup against the backside of a female flight attendant, who told him not to touch her, according to a police report.

Berry spilled a drink on his shirt and went to the restroom. He then came out of the restroom shirtless, so a flight attendant helped him get a new shirt from his carry-on bag. Berry walked around for about 15 minutes before groping a flight attendant's breasts, the report says. The flight attendant told Berry to sit down and not to touch her.

Berry walked up behind two flight attendants, put his arms around them and groped their breasts again.

When a male flight attendant was called over to watch Berry, he punched the flight attendant in the face. He was then restrained by the flight attendant and nearby passengers, using a seatbelt and duct tape, according to the report.

Berry was taken into custody and taken to the Miami-Dade County Jail.

A spokesperson for Ohio Wesleyan University said Berry was a former student and a member of the school's golf team. He graduated in May 2021.