Ohio lawmakers search for answers amid latest wave of gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The question has been asked before by many people, from community activists to residents: What can be done to end gun violence?

State representative Latyna Humphrey (D-Columbus) said it was sickening to see more gun violence plague the city this past weekend.

"It was horrendous what happened over the weekend, but this is something that kind of continuously happens,” she said.

Early Saturday morning, 10 people were shot at two different locations in the Short North.

Another shooting happened in South Linden around 3:30 am, where one person died, and three others were injured. The suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Trying to find common ground on gun laws has been something lawmakers have been split on before. Last year, 29 bills were introduced. Democrats wanted gun control while Republicans wanted guns in schools.

"Us as legislators and me being in this position, we don't want to take guns away from law-abiding citizens, but we don't want folks who are not law-biding to have guns,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey said they want to protect the laws of gun owners and protect citizens. She said one option could be red flag laws.

“We want to make sure that folks who are law-abiding citizens folks who are mentally stable and mentally capable are the ones who are gun owners,” said Humphrey.

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine was asked about the red flag law he recently proposed.

"It would have to be found in court that someone had a problem, and they were a danger to themselves or a danger to others then the court would have the ability for a period of time at least to take the guns away from that individual,” DeWIne said.

The governor said it's something he would like legislators to act on and believes it will make a difference.

Humphrey said all lawmakers can agree, they want to make sure everyone is safe.