Ohio inmate sentenced to 9 years for mailing threatening letters

Sean Heisa was charged federally in December 2018 and pleaded guilty in October 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio inmate was sentenced to 108 months in prison for writing multiple threatening letters that contained a powder he claimed was anthrax or fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, 39-year-old Sean Heisa mailed at least 15 letters while incarcerated to various officials throughout the state from July 2017 to July 2018.

Heisa mailed a letter to the city manager of Painesville in August 2017 and claimed the powder inside the envelope was anthrax. In the letter, Heisa described several things he said were going to happen: “#1 – You are going to have trouble breathing; #2- You are going to die; #3 – You are going to become a martyr for a cause and an organization far bigger than yourself.”

A second letter that month was sent to a magistrate judge in Whitehall, again claiming the powder inside was anthrax.

Heisa also threatened officials by letter within the Coshocton Municipal Courthouse, Franklin County Common Pleas Court and then-Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine through exposure to anthrax and the use of explosive devices.

Other letters threatened to injure the recipients, including the former Ohio prisons director, the Columbus Dispatch, the Circleville Herald and The Ohio State University, by exposure to fentanyl.

One letter sent to a Fairfield County Common Pleas Court judge who had presided over several hearings involving Heisa, involving robbery charges for which Heisa is now serving a combined 37-year sentence, stated: “This is enough Fentanyl to kill you and multiple coworker [sic]. You deserve a more painful death but this will do.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Heisa had access to what he believed to be fentanyl in prison and knew that if he could send enough it could kill someone, which is why he referenced it in many of his letters.

They add Heisa chose to ingest the substance instead of mailing it.